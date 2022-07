© Frank Augstein/AP



"Through the 'Faith in the Vaccine' initiative, DC Health is working with the Leadership Council for Healthy Communities and the Black Coalition Against COVID to further engage the faith-based community with the goal of spreading the word about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine and supporting residents in getting vaccinated."

"The whole goal of Faith in Vaccine is to bring vaccines into community for easy access where folks feel comfortable and have confidence in the community."

Sure, there's zero scientific evidence that mRNA vaccines are working, but that doesn't mean you should abandon yourin Big Pharma's money making machine, according to the Public Health bureaucrats in Washington D.C.and they're recruiting worshippers to theD.C.'s Health Department is advertisingpartnering with places of worship in the city to convince residents to get COVID tested and injected with their next round of mRNA.The initiative was launched last year, partnering with church leaders to host pop up vaccine centers and statement from the mayor's office read:DC Health's Ankoor Shah added The Faith in Vaccine has often advertisedThe program has delivered "Free Backpacks" and "Free Masks" to children who get injected withat places of worship.