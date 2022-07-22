Puppet Masters
Italian parliament dissolved paving way for fresh elections after Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigns
RT
Thu, 21 Jul 2022 17:04 UTC
Mattarella did not set a date for elections, but said that a vote must take place within 70 days, as per Italy's constitution.
His decision to dissolve parliament came after an attempt last week to keep Draghi in power. Draghi, who formerly led the European Central Bank, announced his resignation last Thursday after his largest coalition partners in the populist Five Star Movement withdrew their support from him, but Mattarella rejected his bid to quit.
Draghi was installed by Mattarella in 2021 to steer Italy through its post-pandemic recovery, and led a broad coalition government. However, three parties in this coalition boycotted a no-confidence vote in the Italian Senate on Wednesday, leaving the former banker without a mandate.
Italians were originally set to vote in general elections next year, but Mattarella said that he made the decision to hold an early vote as there was "no possibility" that Draghi could rally enough support to lead a government until then.
The Five Star Movement had persistently criticized Draghi over the rising cost of living in Italy, and demanded more state aid for families and small businesses. Its leader, Giuseppe Conte, also hammered Draghi over his policy of arming Ukraine, which has less public support in Italy than many other European countries.
Composite Hubble telescope images depicting fragment train of Comet Shoemaker-Levy-9, which impacted Jupiter from July 16-22, 1994
I thought all white men were bad? What a great guy. Uvalde police should hire him, as he clearly will save the kids. +1
Ah, I wonder if this is not one of the steps (attacking Crimea) that, with Ukraine soon to join NATO, would then engender the other territories...
Americans "drug-addicted." well, they are to be honest, as are the yukie ranians on the battle front, same as the nazi ball less mofus back in...
"Russia isn't any better in these regards, they're pretty much a totalitarian[..]" Look at the USA for how totalitarianism works in the real...
Jesus, no wonder they had to ban RT from all Western audiences... I tend to generally agree with the prisoner, although we won't know exactly how...
