© AFP / Quirinale Press Office



Italy is facing a general election after President Sergio Mattarella dissolved parliament on Thursday. Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigned hours earlier, after three of his coalition partners boycotted a confidence vote.Mattarella did not set a date for elections, but said that a vote must take place within 70 days, as per Italy's constitution.The Five Star Movement had persistently criticized Draghi over the rising cost of living in Italy, and demanded more state aid for families and small businesses. Its leader, Giuseppe Conte, also hammered Draghi over his policy of arming Ukraine, which has less public support in Italy than many other European countries.