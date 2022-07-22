crimea putin annexation

Wiki Commons: Russian President Vladimir Putin signs the treaty of "accession" (annexation) with Crimean leaders in Moscow, 18 March 2014.
The Kremlin is in a dash to hold referendums in Ukrainian territories occupied by its troops to give grounds for President Vladimir Putin to absorb them into Russia as early as September, according to people familiar with the strategy.

Officials are preparing to organize votes in areas currently controlled by the Russian military and any others its troops are able to seize in coming weeks, three people said, Bloomberg reported on July 21.

The goal is to conduct referendums on joining Russia by September 15, two of the people said, asking not to be identified because the issue is sensitive.