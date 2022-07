© Sputnik / Ekaterina Shtukina

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has compiled what he called a list of "their sins," a reference to what he sees as the shortcomings of the US and Europe. The list was published on Medvedev's Telegram channel on Thursday and comes a day after the former president outlined Russia's 'sins', a mocking exhortation to the West to blame Moscow for all manner of ills, from US President Joe Biden's gaffes to even the extinction of the dinosaurs.The ex-president also mentioned NATO's encroachment on Russia's borders, a process that is "contrary to reason and common sense," he said.The former Russian president came up with the list after Biden repeatedly attempted to pin the blame for the record gas prices and 40-year-high inflation on Russia and the Ukraine conflict.The EU has also tried to point the finger at Russia. In late June, for instance, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock accused Moscow of triggering a food crisis and using global hunger as "a weapon" by blocking Ukrainian grain shipments. These barbs were later addressed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who noted that Western nations are deliberately stirring up tensions over Ukrainian exports, while Moscow is ready to provide free passage to grain ships.