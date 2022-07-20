© Reuters



Covid cases in Singapore and New Zealand have overtaken Australia per capita

Both still have very strict mandates in place unlike Australia where rules eased

Death rates in New Zealand are also higher than in Australia despite masks

Data shared by infectious diseases professor in post saying masks 'don't matter'

It's the latest damning data to counter calls for a Covid clampdown in Australia

'Singapore has never dropped its mask mandates. Masks are required indoors at all times.

'Australians aren't wearing masks much at all. Let's compare the data.'

Next to a graph of the statistics, he added: 'It doesn't matter.'

'We've had 300 days of home-schooling, and the schools closed,' he told Karl Stefanovic during an appearance on the Today Show on Tuesday morning.



'To me it's a no-brainer, do you want your child sick at home or do you want them running around wearing a mask?' the father of one said.

'We certainly don't have many,' confirmed a hospital spokesman on Monday.



'It's not presenting so much on the very acute side, where patients need ventilation.'

'The median age of all those infected is 31 ... [but] the median age of those who died is 83,' the latest federal health department 'Coronavirus At A Glance' reportstates.

flu wave was now a bigger threat than Covid.

'At the moment, the current strand of influenza is more severe than the current strands of COVID,' he told 2GB.

'We are absolutely feeling the pressure...there's no question of that,' she admitted.

'I made a decision based on the advice that I had received that further mandating masks was not the most effective way to get the message out about the importance of mask wearing,' she said.

When you put a mask on, it's a reminder that things aren't quite normal. It reinforces behaviours like taking a step back from other people,' she told Seven West media.

'The mask could be the thing that also helps us stay mindful of those other things ... and stay that bit safer.'

AUSTRALIA KEEPS SEVEN-DAY ISOLATION AS WORLD MOVES ON



Australia is doubling down on mandatory isolation as other countries around the globe move towards abandoning them altogether - and it's costing taxpayers $800million.



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese came under fire last week for back-flipping on a decision to scrap $750-a-week payments for casual workers and people without sick leave benefits who are forced into isolation for seven days.



He was pressured to bring back the payments after refusing to budge on mandatory isolation, and encouraged people to wear face masks.



However, the UK, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Lithuania and Switzerland no longer have isolation, while positive cases are only 'recommended' to self-quarantine for five days in the United States.



Countries such as Sweden no longer categorise Covid as a 'critical illness'.



Mr Albanese argued the isolation period was necessary to combat surging Covid cases and ease pressure on hospitals, despite a large portion of the strain coming from influenza cases.



In the 24 hours to Friday morning, 43,491 new cases of Covid were reported across Australia. There were 65,770 confirmed cases of the flu within the same period.



There is no mandatory isolation period for influenza, and no payments for casual workers off sick with the flu.



Former deputy chief medical officer Nick Coatsworth said on Monday that government officials calling for the reintroduction of mask mandates need to 'move on'.



'Anyone advocating for mandates needs to move on from that because unless significant things change with ... the way this virus behaves, we're not going to be bringing in restrictions or mandates,' he told Sky News.



Dr Coatsworth said antiviral medication and booster shots were significantly more effective than face masks.



Mr Albanese had earlier said the $750-a-week pandemic leave disaster payment would not be reinstated past June 30.



However, he announced on Saturday that it would be made available again from Wednesday and would extend to September 30.

NEW ZEALAND'S GREAT COVER-UP



New Zealanders are told to wear a mask whenever they leave home. The country has a traffic light system of restrictions and was on code red until April when it moved to code orange.



Under code red, Kiwis had to wear masks at universities and colleges and in schools from Year 4 up, and when visiting early learning centres.



Masks also had to be worn in public places like shops, shopping malls, cafes, bars, restaurants, libraries, hairdressers and beauty salons.



All indoors events and indoor gatherings needed to be masked up,



Masks also need to be worn on domestic flights, taxis, ride-sharing cars and public transport, plus healthcare, judicial, remand and aged care centres.



But masks don't need to be worn outdoors or while exercising.



Since April, masks are not now needed in schools, indoor events, museums and libraries or at hospitality venues, but must still be worn everywhere else.



The country is tipped to return to code red on Thursday as NZ case numbers surge.