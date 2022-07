© Getty Images/Robert Hradil



Bern has refused to treat Ukrainian civilians, arguing that they are "indistinguishable" from soldiers, local media reportThe Swiss federal government has turned down a request to treat wounded Ukrainians, arguing thatthe country's Tages Anzeiger newspaper has learned . The request was made by a NATO department.- a NATO structure that currently coordinates international medical evacuations and treatment of Ukrainians injured during the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kiev - reportedly reached out to thein May. The military bloc sought aid from Swiss medics in caring for not just Ukrainian soldiers but for civilians in need of hospital treatment as well, media reported on Monday.Switzerland's national association of health-service providers - the conference of cantonal health directors (GDK) - then said it was "fundamentally open" to the idea of admitting injured Ukrainians to Swiss health facilities. The Federal Health Office signaled its approval as well.which said any such admission would be impossible for "legal and practical reasons," Tages Anzeiger reports.Under the Geneva Conventions ratified by Bern,the Swiss media reported. Otherwise, such a nation would lose its neutral status, media reports explained.According to the Swiss Blick newspaper the paper added.Treatment of civilians turned out to be just as problematic for the Swiss authorities under the existing circumstances, according to the country's media. Johannes Matyassy, the Director of the Foreign Affairs Department's Consular Directorate, told journalists thatAccording to the Swiss Department of Foreign Affairs,Switzerland plans to send humanitarian aid to support civilian hospitals in Ukraine, Swiss media report, adding that the exact scale of this aid is still being discussed.Switzerland - a nation that prides itself on its neutrality - has still joined some of the western sanctions against Russia over its military operation in Ukraine.In April, Switzerland blocked delivery of ammunition used by Germany's Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, according to local media.In early June,Bern also said that nations like Germany or Italy could send arms with Swiss-made components to Ukraine, but only if the proportion of Swiss-made elements in them is below 50%.