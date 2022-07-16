Biden has visited Israel several times before becoming president, with his first trip being in 1973 when he was a senator. He has repeatedly expressed his absolute support for Israel, regardless of its daily abuses of Palestinians and continuous violations against their legitimate rights.
In his speech on Wednesday, he repeated his support for the occupation state, highlighting that he is a Zionist Christian; emphasising that supporters of Israel don't need to be Jews.
He also told the journalist:
"As president, I'm proud to say that our relationship with the State of Israel is deeper and stronger, in my view, than it's ever been. And with this visit, we are strengthening our connections even further. We've reaffirmed the unshakable commitment of the United States to Israel's security, including partnering with Israel on the most cutting-edge defence systems in the world."Biden stressed that "generation after generation" the "connection grows," adding:
"We invest in each other. We dream together. We're part of what has always been the objective we both have."Thus highlighting that the two states have been working to achieve shared objectives and address global challenges.
The US president failed, once again, to mention Israeli violations and aggression against Palestinians and other countries in the region. He said:
"We'll continue to advance Israel's integration into the region; expand emerging forums and engagement."He mentioned the two-state solution, which remains, in his view, "the best way to ensure the future of equal measure of freedom, prosperity and democracy for Israelis and Palestinians alike." This, while Israeli occupation forces confiscated large swathes of Palestinian land slated for the potential Palestinian state just a few miles away.
Biden stated that Israel is united with the US, stressing that they have "shared values" and a "shared vision". While making efforts to extend the US' domination over the world, Biden wished America and Israel could "continue to grow and prosper together for the benefit of the entire world."
The following day, Biden met with Israel's caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid in Jerusalem, where Israel has been working to evict Palestinians and force them from their homes. There they signed "The Jerusalem US-Israel Strategic Partnership Joint Declaration" in which the US pledged to protect Israel and meet its security demands. It stipulated:
"The United States and Israel reaffirm the unbreakable bonds between our two countries and the enduring commitment of the United States to Israel's security."Ignoring Israel's abuses of human rights and violations of international law, it adds that the US and Israel share "unwavering commitment to democracy and the rule of law" in order to "repair the world."
The declaration reiterated the US "commitment to Israel's security, and especially to the maintenance of its qualitative military edge." As part of the declaration, the US reiterated
"its steadfast commitment to preserve and strengthen Israel's capability to deter its enemies and to defend itself by itself against any threat or combination of threats; to never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, and that it is prepared to use all elements of its national power to ensure that outcome."The declaration also stipulated that the US will continue to help Israel in its attack on the non-violent grass roots Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign, calling it an act of "self-defence" to do so.
"The United States and Israel affirm that they will continue to work together to combat all efforts to boycott or de-legitimise Israel, to deny its right to self-defence," the declaration stated, stressing that "they firmly reject the BDS campaign."
Biden went on to stress that the US needs Israel to stand beside it in its fight in the Middle East, which America is returning to in order to prevent the Russian and Chinese influence.
As part of this pledge, the US is working to integrate the occupation state in the Arab world, Biden said, adding that the US will not allow any of the region's countries to have nuclear weapons or arms more qualitative than those in Israel's possession in order to give Tel Aviv the military edge.
Biden's words have proven that Israel is an American proxy in the Middle East.
