"As president, I'm proud to say that our relationship with the State of Israel is deeper and stronger, in my view, than it's ever been. And with this visit, we are strengthening our connections even further. We've reaffirmed the unshakable commitment of the United States to Israel's security, including partnering with Israel on the most cutting-edge defence systems in the world."

"We invest in each other. We dream together. We're part of what has always been the objective we both have."

"We'll continue to advance Israel's integration into the region; expand emerging forums and engagement."

"The United States and Israel reaffirm the unbreakable bonds between our two countries and the enduring commitment of the United States to Israel's security."

"its steadfast commitment to preserve and strengthen Israel's capability to deter its enemies and to defend itself by itself against any threat or combination of threats; to never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, and that it is prepared to use all elements of its national power to ensure that outcome."

"The United States and Israel affirm that they will continue to work together to combat all efforts to boycott or de-legitimise Israel, to deny its right to self-defence," the declaration stated, stressing that "they firmly reject the BDS campaign."

American President Joe Biden landed in Israel on Wednesday and started his four-day tour of the Middle East, the first since he took office. Moments after landing in Tel Aviv , he delivered a speech which outlined his intentions during this controversial tour.Biden has visited Israel several times before becoming president, with his first trip being in 1973 when he was a senator.regardless of its daily abuses of Palestinians and continuous violations against their legitimate rights.In his speech on Wednesday, he repeated his support for the occupation state, highlighting thatemphasising thatHe also told the journalist:Biden stressed that "generation after generation" the "connection grows," adding:Thus highlighting that the two states have been working to achieve shared objectives and address global challenges.He said:This, while Israeli occupation forces confiscated large swathes of Palestinian land slated for the potential Palestinian state just a few miles away.Biden stated that Israel is united with the US, stressing that they have "shared values" and a "shared vision". While making efforts to extend the US' domination over the world, Biden wished America and Israel could "continue to grow and prosper together for the benefit of the entire world."The following day,where Israel has been working to evict Palestinians and force them from their homes.in which the US pledged to protect Israel and meet its security demands . It stipulated:Ignoring Israel's abuses of human rights and violations of international law, it adds that the US and Israel shareThe declaration reiterated theAs part of the declaration, the US reiteratedThe declaration also stipulated that theBiden went on to stress that the US needs Israel to stand beside it in its fight in the Middle East, which America is returning to in order to prevent the Russian and Chinese influence.Biden's words have proven that Israel is an American proxy in the Middle East.