A retired three-star army general lost his 'senior mentor' job for apparently mocking US First Lady Jill Biden.The US Army's former top spokesman, Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky, has been relieved of his duties as an adviser to active-duty officers amid a probe into his controversial response to Jill Biden's claim that the rights of American women had been stolen by the Supreme Court.The army did not reveal the exact reason for the inquiry. However, USA Today, which was first to report the incident, allegedfor a retired military officer who was on a $92-an-hour contract consulting the Pentagon.Volesky has not served as an active member of the military since his retirement at the rank of lieutenant general in February 2020. He previously commanded I Corps from 2017 to 2020, and before that served as commander of the American ground forces in Iraq as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, receiving multiple awards and decorations, including a Silver Star and a Purple Heart.