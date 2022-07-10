Puppet Masters
Retard western media can't spell 'ABE Shinzo', feign commiseration
Sat, 09 Jul 2022 23:37 UTC
The deadly shots were fired at 11:29 am on Friday, July 8, 2022. There were about 20 women-aids and civilians close by, and about a hundred watchers some 50 feet away, but not at all a mass of spectators or some mass panic or anything. That's why all those perfect pictures could be taken. The politician lay down next to a street crash barrier like roadkill.
Security jumped YAMAGAMI, who looked like Akira from the cyberpunk saga. A lean man, with full black hair and glasses, stood in the background for some while.
YAMAGAMI dropped the handmade shotgun when 4 security guards put him to the ground, now for everyone to see on video, and for the analysts around the world to analyze.
Watching the news LIVE on TV and on two laptops and three mobile phones simultaneously, it is quite the adrenaline rush, especially in East Asia where news are loud, splitsecond and multitasking. There were also American Häagen-Dazs ice cream ads...
Japan media follow strict journalistic protocol [for moderation]. So, while official NHK talking heads were saying that ABE Shinzo was injured, and that not more could be said at this point in time, net citizens in Taiwan and Korea already shared savage footage from dying ABE Shinzo in his own blood and not moving at all.
Also, everything is blurred in Japanese news. Faces, blood... pixelated. Not so in China where street gore is rarely a problem.
How could this even happen, you ask? Are there not like... thirty agents shielding their supreme leader, like Barack Obama or Angela Merkel are shielded when visiting "the people"?
Well, apparently, guns are prohibited in Japan, and extremely hard to import, unless you are an American arms seller. Even the secret service did not pull guns, even after their boss lay dead or anyway looked like he was laying dead.
They just grabbed the punk killer and that was that. Japan has the death penalty, though. That could be comforting.
Assassinations of Prime Ministers in Japan happened before, in the 20s and 30s of the last century. Other attempts have been made. But in recent memory, no such king killings.
The attack had to be premeditated. Mr. ABE on Friday morning was not difficult to find. His own LDP party openly advertised his visit to Nara, when and where ABE would show up [see the ad below].
That said, there is probably nothing political to gain for Mr. Y from this, only negative fame.
Unlike in the West, in Japan the names of perpetrators are immediately released to the public. This is done to shame their families, teachers, employers and friends... everyone down to the local swim club manager. Unfortunately, YAMAGAMI looked very cool about his job. He successfully inserted himself into Japanese history.
The ruling LDP [Liberal Democratic Party] has no loss, only gains... and more sympathy. In two days, on July 10, are the elections for the Upper House. The LDP is wanting for a clear majority of seats. And this will probably happen anyway.
Japan is ruled by this and only this party since 1950, with only minor interruption for one or two years. The Japanese people are so brainwashed by the American occupiers, they believe 'Cool Japan' is real, even though the masses of people are poor and Japan's future seems quite pointless.
Mr. ABE kept Japan servile, prevented Asia's unification, and lowered Japan's birthrates — all of which made him the darling of the Western media. He also prostrated Japan further under the G7, NATO, WHO, IMF and other Western organizations...
When Mr. ABE resigned as Prime Minister on August 28, 2020, due to illness of his intestines, he had more or less completed Japan's total Americanization [see some magazine covers by Time magazine or the Economist below].
Abenomics in its early 2013 stages consisted of ABE's three arrows: One up the sky. Another down the sea. The third over the mountains. It's a metaphor for gobbledygook. What ABE had in mind was printing more money, spending more money, and getting bigger through more money. This is not satire. It is an accurate description of Japan's strategy from 2012 to 2020.
And what did Mr. ABE get in return? Western media don't even bother to spell the dead man's name correctly, even when he was still alive: It is ABE Shinzo, and NOT Shinzo Abe! sight...
Therefore, they will probably say that the Chinese are celebrating ABE's demise and that YAMAGAMI's true motive was radical Buddhism or something obscure.
The Japan flow of information: Hospital informs government, government writes press release for US Reuters, Japanese NHK gets a Carbon Copy.
The Taiwan flow of information: Reporters in hospital overhear the doctors, inform the public.
Meanwhile, NHK is showing us the red-and-white helicopter landing on Nara University Hospital's rooftop, over and over again. The three rescuers who push the cart don't seem in a hurry.
Mr. ABE will not be taken back to Tokyo any time soon.
Unless he is stable,...
or dead.
[NOTE: Taiwan TV TVBS Channel on at 17:53 Tokyo Time reported ABE Shinzo dead. Japan NHK came in second, minutes later. The exact time of death, according to Nara Hospital, was 17:03 pm on July 8, 2022.]
Curious about statements yesterday alleging the shooter's motive as a grudge against a religious organization with whom he felt Abe's associated, I investigated.
Reported not only in Kyodo News [Link] but numerous East Asian publications: Astro Awani [Link] Many people online say that generally the Japanese recognize the institution as the Unification Church.
Abe's politics. I found a different background. [Link] I bolded some significant points to me. Just Daily Beast? Nah. [Link] East Asia Forum: Pssst. Who's the current PM of Japan? Do you see his name?
So, I find Thorsten J.Pattberg, PhD's substack article slightly underwhelming.
One last coup de grâce. Mr. Abe spoke at the Unification Church's rally September 2021 where Trump appeared as a [Link] keynote speaker. What are the Moonies today [Link] in case you've lost sight of them as I have since the 1970s once I dismissed them as a cult? Just did a short search. See Corbett is getting a report together on same subject.
Abe - Right-wing Shintoist - Unification Church Associate - Trump. An interesting tangle of information but not what Messr. Pattberg would lead us to believe.