FDA Rewrites the Rules on the Fly

"Yesterday [June 28], the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee approved a bivalent COVID-19 shot with the Wuhan strain and the Omicron variant ...



At the meeting, the manufacturers (Moderna, Pfizer, and Novavax) were asked what their production timelines are... and they said out loud, 'So long as we don't have to provide any clinical data, we'll have them ready by fall.' No one had a problem with that ...



Wait, hold up, I thought the FDA was voting on the Future Framework yesterday? The policy question was whether reformulated COVID-19 shots would be treated as new molecular entities (which they are) in which case they should be subject to formal review or whether reformulated shots would be treated as 'biologically similar' to existing Covid-19 shots and be allowed to skip clinical trials altogether.



Apparently the FDA did not have the votes to just pass this as a policy question. If you ask anyone whether reformulated mRNA represents a new molecular entity, well of course it is, so that would require formal regulatory review.



What the FDA did instead was to smuggle the policy question in disguised as a vote about reformulated 'boosters' for the fall.



In essence, the FDA just started doing the Future Framework (picking variants willy nilly, skipping clinical trials) and essentially dared the committee members to turn down a booster dose — knowing that all of the VRBPAC members are hand-picked because they've never met a vaccine they did not like.



So of course only two people on the committee had the courage to turn down a booster dose — even though it was based on this preposterous process (that was never formally adopted) where there was literally no data at all ... By stealth, the FDA replaced a system based on evidence with a system based entirely on belief."



Worst Idea in the History of Public Health

"Pfizer and Moderna have a problem — their mRNA COVID-19 shots do not stop infection, transmission, hospitalization, nor death from the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Everyone knows this ... Pfizer and Moderna are making about $50 billion a year on these shots and they want that to continue.



So they need to reformulate the shots. Maybe target a new variant, maybe change some of the ingredients — who knows, these shots don't work so it's not clear what it will take to get them to work. This is a problem because reformulated shots mean new clinical trials and new regulatory review by the FDA.



There is a decent chance that any reformulated shot might fail a new clinical trial and the public is deeply skeptical of these shots so the scrutiny would be intense.



So Pfizer and Moderna have figured out a way to use regulatory capture to get their reformulated COVID-19 shots approved WITHOUT further clinical trials. Their scheme is called the 'Future Framework' ... The purpose of the 'Future Framework' is to rig the COVID-19 vaccine regulatory process in perpetuity in favor of the pharmaceutical industry.



If this 'Future Framework' is approved all future COVID-19 shots, regardless of the formulation, will automatically be deemed 'safe and effective' without additional clinical trials because they are considered 'biologically similar' to existing shots.



This is literally the worst idea in the history of public health. If you change a single molecule of mRNA in these shots it will change health outcomes in ways that no one can anticipate. That necessarily requires new clinical trials — which is what the FDA is proposing to skip ...



The FDA authorized COVID-19 shots for kids on June 14 and 15. So if the FDA approves the 'Future Framework' on June 28th, the shots that will be given to kids (and Americans of all ages) in the fall will be the reformulated shots that skipped clinical trials."



SARS-CoV-2 Is a Horrible Vaccine Candidate, and They Know It

"The FDA's 'expert advisory committee' (VRBPAC) met on April 6, 2022 to discuss the 'Future Framework' for the first time. All of the committee members agreed that COVID-19 shots are not working, that boosting multiple times a year was not feasible, and that the shots need to be reformulated.



They also unanimously agreed that there are no 'correlates of protection' that one can use to predict what antibody levels would be sufficient to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection."

"Think about it. The more mRNA you put into a shot, the higher the adverse event rate (as the genetically modified mRNA hijacks the cell and starts cranking out spike proteins). So if Pfizer and Moderna put more mRNA into these shots (in order to cover multiple variants) adverse event rates will skyrocket.



But if Pfizer and Moderna put less mRNA per variant into a shot (in order to keep the total amount of mRNA at 100 mcg for Moderna and 30 mcg for Pfizer) then the effectiveness against any one particular variant will be reduced. The Future Framework is 100% guaranteed to fail."



They're Fudging Effectiveness Too

Vaccine Trials Are Routinely Rigged

"We judged all 24 studies to be at high risk of bias. Serious harms were incompletely reported for 72% of participants (68,610/95,670). Nearly all control participants received active comparators (48,289/48,595, 99%). No clinical study report included complete case report forms ...



At 4 years follow-up, the HPV vaccines decreased HPV-related cancer precursors and treatment procedures but increased serious nervous system disorders (exploratory analysis) and general harms.



As the included trials were primarily designed to assess benefits and were not adequately designed to assess harms, the extent to which the HPV vaccines' benefits outweigh their harms is unclear."

World Health Organization Is Behind Idea to Toss Safety

"I did not understand until ... I started to write this article, that this entire 'Future Framework' is actually coming from the WHO. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is the biggest voluntary contributor to the WHO. So Gates is likely directing the play.



Gates requires that WHO use the McKinsey consulting firm so this is probably a McKinsey operation (and McKinsey also works for Pharma so this is a huge conflict of interest). As Naomi Wolf points out, the involvement of the WHO also raises troubling questions about the influence of the Chinese Communist Party over this process.



As far back as January, the WHO/Gates/McKinsey junta realized that these shots were terrible and so they decided to use that as an opportunity to seize even more power and control.



The WHO set up a Technical Advisory Group on COVID-19 Vaccine Composition (TAG-CO-VAC) to implement these Orwellian 'Future Frameworks' across the developed world to lower manufacturing costs for Pharma and avoid bothersome health data that might hurt profits. All the messaging we have seen from the FDA and leaked to the press was initially developed and released by TAG-CO-VAC."



