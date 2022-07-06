© Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images



"The number of deaths on the United States-Mexico border last year is significantly higher than in any year prior, even before Covid-19. Yet, this number remains an undercount due to the diverse challenges for data collection."

The 2,000-mile (3,200km) border between the US and Mexico is the world's deadliest land migration route, a recent UN study claimed.Published by thea UN body, the report labeledMore than 1,200 migrants died or disappeared in the region last year, with 728 dying or vanishing along the US-Mexico border alone, 53% more than in 2020.Edwin Viales, author of the report, said:The number of migrants attempting to enter the US illegally fell during 2020, amid a worldwide slump in travel due to the coronavirus pandemic, and with the Trump administration enforcing tough security measures at the border. However, Border Patrol officers encountered more than three times as many illegal immigrants in 2021 as in 2020, andThe crisis at the border was highlighted last month by the deaths of 46 immigrants in the back of a truck near San Antonio, Texas.blamed the tragedy on President Joe Biden's "open-border policies" and "refusal to enforce the law."also pointed to the US' "lack of control" at the border as fueling such incidents.Upon taking office last January, Biden did away with nearly all of Trump's border security policies, reinstating the Obama-era doctrine of releasing apprehended migrants into the US, and ending Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy, which forced potential migrants to stay on the Mexican side of the border while their immigration claims were processed.According to the International Organization for Migration,Of those who could be identified, Mexicans made up the largest proportion, followed by Guatemalans and Venezuelans.