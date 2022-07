© AP



"schools, summer camps, libraries, daycares, parks and playgrounds, places children gather, theaters, museums, entertainment venues, places of worship for religious observation, polling places, educational institutions, and health medical facilities. Federal State Local government buildings, homeless and domestic violence shelters, places where alcohol is consumed, restaurants, bars, public transportation, subway buses, airports and at public demonstrations and rallies, and in Times Square."

"We are making 'no open carry' the default position for private businesses. That means that any business, grocery store, retail, private home, place that wants to allow guns on their premises will have to demonstrate that and establish that they put a sign out there that says concealed carry guns are welcome here."

New York Governor Kathy Hochul once again signed sweeping gun legislation into law on Friday that created several severe new restrictions on obtaining a gun in the state, including drastically increasing concealed carry regulations and requiring applicants to turn over social media history.According to the the legislation , part of Hochul's new criteria to obtain a concealed carry permit will beApplicants must also havePotential applicants will also be required to show "good moral character," meaningAt a press conference regarding the new legislation, Hochul said "we are creatingThis list includes:Another new rule is aHochul said of this law:According to the Associated Press, The state GOP said,This new legislation comes hot on the heels of the Supreme Court's June 23 ruling inIn that case the court ruled thatA day after the ruling both New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Hochul announced they were scheming on legislation that would work around the Supreme Court's ruling. Hochul called the Democrat led legislature back into session at Albany and tasked them to work on the new rules."Our state will continue to keep New Yorkers safe from harm even despite this setback from the Supreme Court," Hochul proudly said on Friday.The governor's website lists the new gun regulations andeven more, calling their decisionMuch of Hochul's new gun legislation mirrors and reinforces several new laws that were passed earlier in June . Those earlier regulations outlawed many types of body armor but were unspecific andThis new law will take effect on September 1, 2022.