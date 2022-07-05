Society's Child
New York to demand social media history for gun ownership
Summit News
Mon, 04 Jul 2022 17:57 UTC
The new program bears a chilling resemblance to China's social credit score system and raises the prospect that conservatives could be denied gun ownership based on their political opinions.
The move came in response to the Supreme Court striking down a law that required someone to prove they faced a unique threat before being allowed to conceal carry outside their homes.
Applicants for a gun license in the state will now be required to display, "the essential character, temperament, and judgment necessary to be entrusted with a weapon and to use it only in a manner that does not endanger oneself and others."
That includes handing over all of their social media profiles they have maintained over the past three years, with authorities given the opportunity to trawl through every single political opinion and lifestyle choice the applicant has posted.
"The law does not specify whether authorities will require private accounts, those that are not visible to the public," reports Reclaim the Net.
Republicans have vowed to oppose the new law.
"Now we're going to let the pizzeria owner decide whether or not I can express my constitutional right," said Sen. Andrew Lanza, a Staten Island Republican. "This is a disgrace. See you in the courts."
As we previously highlighted, citizens in China also have their social media footprint monitored by authorities under the country's onerous social credit system.
Those who are deemed to have engaged in anti-government speech are denied basic rights such as the ability to use public transport and are denied loans, bank accounts and other financial services.
Comment: Chances are quite good that the Westerners screeching about China's social credit system are rather poorly informed on what it actually is. What is slowly creeping in to the West is its own beast - you can't blame China for this one.
