© Spencer Platt via Getty Images

People in New York who want a license for a gun will be required to hand over their social media history in order to pass a "character and conduct" test under new legislation.The new program bears a chilling resemblance to China's social credit score system and raises the prospect that conservatives could be denied gun ownership based on their political opinions.The move came in response to the Supreme Court striking down a law that required someone to prove they faced a unique threat before being allowed to conceal carry outside their homes."The law does not specify whether authorities will require private accounts, those that are not visible to the public," reports Reclaim the Net Republicans have vowed to oppose the new law.As we previously highlighted, citizens in China also have their social media footprint monitored by authorities under the country's onerous social credit system.Those who are deemed to have engaged in anti-government speech are denied basic rights such as the ability to use public transport and are denied loans, bank accounts and other financial services.