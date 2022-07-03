© The Intercept/KJN



"President Biden may want to run again but the voters say 'no' to the idea of a second term, panning the job he is doing as president. Only 30 percent of Democrats would even vote for him in a Democratic presidential primary."

Seven in 10 Americans say they do not want President Biden to run for a second term, according to a new poll that comes as Biden's approval numbers remain low and his party braces for losses this November.shared exclusively with The Hill found thatcompared to 29 percent who say he should run.Among the contingent of respondents who believe the president should not run, 45 percent said Biden should not make another bid becausewhile about one-third of respondents saidand about one-quarter said becauseMark Penn, the co-director of the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey, said:But a majority of respondents —Among the respondents polled who believe Trump should not make another bid in the next presidential cycle,when a mob of pro-Trump supporters ransacked the Capitol in an effort to stop Congress from certifying the election results.should Biden and Trump square off against each other in 2024, including majorities of both Republicans and Democrats polled.Sixty percent said they would consider a moderate independent candidate for president if Biden and Trump ended up running against each other in the next presidential cycle, compared to 40 percent who said they would not consider it.Broken down by party,said they would consider a moderate independent candidate in that situation.The development comes as Biden continues to suffer low approval ratings. The Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey found that the president has an overall approval rating of 38 percent, with respondents giving him low marks on handling inflation (28 percent), the economy (32 percent), stimulating jobs (43 percent) and reacting to COVID-19 (50 percent), among other issues.Democrats are already bracing for losses this November given Biden's low approval numbers and the historical precedent that a first-term president's party generally suffers losses in the midterm elections.In the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling last week overturning Roe v. Wade, Democrats have used abortion as an issue to galvanize voters, though it is unclear how the issue will compare to inflation and other concerns in November.The polling also demonstrates that while Trump is considered one of the most influential people within his party, Americans may not necessarily be married to the idea of voting for him in 2024.Some of that comes against the backdrop of the House Jan. 6 select committee hearings, which have sought to show how the former president and his allies tried to get state officials and others like former Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election results.