Volkswagen CEO
Volkswagen CEO says German economy needs China - Spiegel
Inflation would spiral even further in Germany if it weren't for business with China, Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess said in a media interview published on Thursday.

"Germany would look completely different" if it turned away from China, Diess told the Spiegel weekly, adding that such a move would harm growth, wealth and employment.