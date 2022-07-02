© Getty Images/NurPhoto/Jakub Pozyckj

"When we talk about extraditions, it requires that the person has committed a terrorist crime or preparation for such a crime, proven in Finland. Moreover, according to Finland's commitments, we cannot send anyone to the death penalty or torture."

"In Sweden, Swedish law is applied by independent courts. Swedish citizens are not extradited. Non-Swedish citizens can be extradited at the request of other countries, but only if it is compatible with Swedish law and the European Convention."

"The key thing is for promises to come true. First Sweden and Finland should carry out their duties and those are in the text... But if they don't, of course it is out of the question for the ratification to be sent to our parliament."

There will be no fast-tracked extraditions of "terrorism" suspects to Turkey, Finland and Sweden have signaled after the two Nordic nations reached a deal with Ankara to resolve their NATO bid deadlock. This week,"The agreement by Finland, Turkey and Sweden is about facilitating extradition, but mentions that it takes place in accordance with European extradition agreements," Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto explained in an interview with Yle broadcaster on Friday.the top diplomat said. All in all, the country has receivedand they are still being processed. Surrendering Finland's own citizens is out of the question as well, Haavisto noted without saying whether Ankara is seeking such individuals.A similar stance has been outlined by Sweden as well by Justice Minister Morgan Johansson:While Turkey reached a deal with the two Nordic nations this week to resolve their differences and lift Ankara's roadblock on their NATO accession,Erdogan said during a press conference at the end of a NATO summit in Madrid on Thursday:Finland and Sweden scrambled to join the US-led NATO bloc amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The two Nordic nations have maintained close ties with the alliance for decades already, but remained formally neutral until now.Their NATO drive, however, ran into a deadlock when Turkey voiced concerns over the two nations harboring members of groups it deems to be "terrorists." Those groups include the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has been waging a low-intensity insurgence against the Turkish government for decades, and the so-called Fethullah Gulen Terrorist Organization (FETO). This group is said to be led by the US-based Turkish cleric, who has been named by Ankara as the culprit behind the botched 2016 attempt to depose Erdogan.