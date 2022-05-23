Puppet Masters
Erdogan backtracks on threat to veto Sweden and Norway admission into NATO
The Cradle
Mon, 23 May 2022 20:42 UTC
"As a country that pays the price of NATO, we want to see concrete steps rather than inconclusive diplomatic statements," Erdogan said during an event in Turkey's northwestern Kocaeli province on 23 May, according to EFE.
He was referring to Sweden and Finland's recent applications to become NATO members, in what has become an extension of the Ukraine conflict and NATO's expansionist agenda.
Erdogan said his grievances stem from the two European nation's hosting of "terrorist organizations."
Without specifying what measures he expects from Sweden and Finland before approving their accession to the Atlantic Alliance, the Turkish leader criticized Stockholm for imposing military sanctions on Ankara for their occupation of northern Syria.
"We cannot let go of the sanctions that Sweden is imposing on us now, there is no legitimate explanation for this," he said.
On 16 May, Turkey announced it plans to vote against the addition of Finland and Sweden to NATO.
A unanimous vote is needed from all NATO member states in order to approve the addition of any new member to the US-led militaristic alliance.
A no vote from Ankara would effectively prevent the ascension of Sweden and Finland to NATO.
During a news conference, Erdogan said: "These countries do not have a clear unequivocal stance against terrorist organizations. Sweden is the incubation center of terrorist organizations. They bring terrorists to talk in their parliaments. We wouldn't say 'yes' to them joining NATO, a security organization."
The organizations that Ankara labels as terrorist groups include the US-backed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the Revolutionary People's Liberation Front (DHKP), which receive support from the two Nordic countries, and who Turkish occupation troops are facing in northeast Syria.
NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana stated that they are trying to get Turkey to "overcome" its issues with the two countries.
Finland and Sweden last week announced plans to break away from decades of neutrality and join NATO, becoming part of a militaristic alliance that has decimated Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria.
Erdogan's refusal of their ascension is also his latest attempt to toe the line between Turkey's deep economic ties with Moscow and his NATO obligations regarding the war in Ukraine.
Since the start of the Kremlin's military intervention in Ukraine, Ankara has supplied Kiev with precision drones to confront Moscow's forces.
Comment: Perhaps it will become clear soon just what Erdogan has been promised in return.