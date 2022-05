© Florian Gaertner / Photothek via Getty Images



The two countries are unlikely to become candidate members unless they respond to Turkey, Jens Stoltenberg says.Finland and Sweden are unlikely to become NATO candidate members at the group's upcoming summit on June 28-30 unless they fulfill Turkey's demands, the bloc's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced during a press conference with Spanish media on Thursday.The NATO chief acknowledged Ankara's stance against the acceptance of Sweden and Finland into the bloc and called for Turkey's concerns and demands to be discussed and resolved.He noted that this is how things are done in NATO, recalling that the candidate membership status of the Republic of Northern Macedonia was held up for over 10 years due to a veto from Greece, which cited concerns similar to Turkey's, and that the issue was eventually resolved.The two Nordic states both decided to break with their history of neutrality on May 15 citing Russia's military operation in Ukraine as motivating them to join NATO. Their membership bids were welcomed by Washington and its European NATO allies, however, Turkey and Croatia have threatened to obstruct the applications unless their national security concerns are addressed.Moscow has called Sweden and Finland's applications a "serious mistake with long-lasting ramifications" but has stated that their NATO aspirations were still less concerning than those of Ukraine, whose potential territorial claims could pose "huge risks for the entire continent" if it were accepted into the bloc.