Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Ukrainian crisis,, and bilateral economic ties with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone on Friday.Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening "the specially privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India," and discussed the development of bilateral trade and economic ties.Despite the difficult situation, which has been further complicated by "the illegitimate anti-Russia sanctions,"said Putin.The conversation between the two leaders took place days after Modi made statements highlighting that the G7 Summit in Germany was taking place amid growing international tension."Even in the present situation, we have constantly urged for the path of dialogue and diplomacy.the Indian Prime Minister said, as reported by NDTV.