© Jason Heaton and Ronald Clarke, in cooperation with the Ditsong Museum of Natural History.



were contemporaries of other early

Australopithecus

species, like

Australopithecus afarensis

, in east Africa,"

Fossils found atSince research began at the site in 1936 with the discovery, by Robert Broom, of the first adult hominin of the genus Australopithecus, it has become famous for the hundreds of Australopithecus fossils yielded from excavations of ancient cave infills, including iconic specimens such as the cranium known as Mrs. Ples and the Little Foot skeleton.The majority of Sterkfontein's wealth of Australopithecus fossils has been excavated from an ancient cave infill called 'Member 4' - the richest deposit of Australopithecus fossils in the world. Over the last 56 years of Wits-led research at Sterkfontein, the age of Member 4 at Sterkfontein have remained contested, with age estimates ranging from as young as about 2 million years ago, younger than the appearance of our genus Homo, back to about 3 million years.New research presented in a paper published in the journal PNAS re-evaluates the age of Australopithecus from Member 4 at Sterkfontein together with the Jacovec Cavern, which contains a few additional hominin fossils in a deeper chamber in the cave.says Professor Dominic Stratford, director of research at the caves, and one of the authors on the paper."These radioactive isotopes, known as cosmogenic nuclides, are produced by high-energy cosmic ray reactions near the ground surface, and their radioactive decay dates when the rocks were buried in the cave when they fell in the entrance together with the fossils," says Professor Darryl Granger of Purdue University in the United States and lead author on the paper.Previous dating of Member 4 has been based on dating calcite flowstone deposits found within the cave fill, but"This re-assessment of the age of Sterkfontein Member 4 Australopithecus fossilssays Stratford.The new dates show that Australopithecus existed at Sterkfontein almost a million years prior to the appearance of Paranthropus and Homo, providing more time for them to evolve here, in the Cradle of Humankind, and placing the hominins from this site front and center in the history early human evolution."This important new dating worksays Stratford."The redating of the Australopithecus-bearing infills at the Sterkfontein Caves will undoubtably re-ignite the debate over the diverse characteristics of Australopithecus at Sterkfontein, and whether there could have been South African ancestors to later hominins," says Granger.