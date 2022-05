© F. Demeter et al/Nature Communications 2022



It now appears that at least five

Homo

species, including Denisovans, inhabited Southeast Asia between roughly 150,000 and 40,000 years ago

A newly discovered fossil tooth (shown from multiple angles) from Southeast Asia probably belonged to a Denisovan girl who lived between 164,000 and 131,000 years ago, scientists say.A molar tooth from Southeast Asia probably belonged to a member of a cryptic group of Stone Age hominids called Denisovans, researchers say.If so, this relatively large tooth joins only a handful of fossils from Denisovans, who are known from ancient DNA pegging them as close Neandertal relatives.Analyses of the tooth's internal, paleoanthropologist Fabrice Demeter of the University of Copenhagen and colleagues say., indicating that the new find is probably Denisovan too, the team reports May 17 in Nature Communications. Before the Tibetan Plateau tooth, someone with Denisovan and Neandertal ancestry (SN: 8/22/18), Demeter says. His group hopes to extract DNA from the fossil, which could clarify its evolutionary status., Demeter says. Others include Homo sapiens, Homo erectus (SN: 12/18/19), Homo luzonensis (SN: 4/10/19) and Homo floresiensis (SN: 3/30/16), also known as hobbits, he contends.Still, some researchers regard Denisovans as one of several closely related, ancient Homo populations rather than a distinct species (SN: 6/25/21). Whatever evolutionary ID Denisovans actually held, the Cobra Cave tooth