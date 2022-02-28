© Bjørn Christian Tørrissen - CC BY-SA 4.0



Possible but less likely connection to eastern Ukraine

In a new study published by the University of Vienna in collaboration with Vienna's Natural History Museum, researchers applied high-resolution tomography, suggesting that the Venus originates from a region in northern Italy.Anthropologist Gerhard Weber from the University of Vienna used micro-computer tomography to analyse the Venus up to a resolution of up to 11.5 micrometres. Together with Alexander Lukeneder and Mathias Harzhauser from the Natural History Museum in Vienna, the team procured comparative samples from Austria and Europe for comparison to geologically determine the origin.The study found that the tomography data from Venus had sediments deposited in the rocks in different densities and sizes. In between there were always small remnants of shells and six very dense, larger grains, so-called limonite. The latter explains the previously mysterious hemispherical indentations on the surface of Venus with the same diameter: "The hard limonites probably broke out when the creator of Venus was carving," explains Weber: "In the case of the Venus navel, he then apparently made a virtue out of necessity."The team also found that the Venus oolite is porous because the cores of the millions of globules (ooides) that make it up had dissolved. A closer analysis also identified a tiny shell remnant, just 2.5 millimetres long, that has been dated to the Jurassic period. This ruled out all other potential deposits of the rock from the much later Miocene geological era, such as those in the nearby Vienna Basin.An analysis on the grain sizes of the other samples revealed that theexplains Gerhard Weber.A rather improbable variant if there had already been continuous glaciers at that time.The 730 km long path along the Etsch, the Inn and the Danube is always below 1,000 meters above sea level, with the exception of 35 kilometres at Lake Reschen.The statistics clearly point to northern Italy as the origin of the Venus oolite.The exciting story of the Lower Austrian Venus could be continued. Only a few systematic studies have so far dealt with the existence of early humans in this time frame in the Alpine region and with their mobility. The famous "Ötzi", for example, only comes into play much later, namely 5,300 years ago. "Using these Venus results and our new Vienna research network Human Evolution and Archaeological Sciences, we want to further clarify early history in the Alpine region in cooperation with anthropology, archaeology and other disciplines," concludes Weber.