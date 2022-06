For the past 3 million years, Comet C/2017 K2 (PanSTARRS) has been falling toward the sun, a long, slow journey from the outer solar system.Michael Jaeger photographed it on June 25th from Martinsberg, Austria:"This is a 22-minute exposure with my 16-inch telescope," says Jaeger. "The comet was about 9th magnitude.""Comet K2" caused a sensation when it was discovered in 2017. At first, it appeared to be one of the biggest comets in modern history, with a nucleus as much as 160 km wide. Hubble Space Telescope observations have since downsized the comet to 18 km. That is still big (typical comet nuclei measure 1 to 3 km), but not a record setter. from Roland Fichtl of Engelhardsberg, Germany; from José J. Chambó of Valencia, Spain; from Fritz Helmut Hemmerich of Alhama de Granada, Spain; from Alessandro Bianconi of Dolianova, Italy; from Paul Robinson in the Sierra Nevada mountains of California; from Lionel Majzik of Hakos, Khomas, Namibia