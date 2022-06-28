For the past 3 million years, Comet C/2017 K2 (PanSTARRS) has been falling toward the sun, a long, slow journey from the outer solar system. Finally, it's here. Michael Jaeger photographed it on June 25th from Martinsberg, Austria:
Comet C/2017 K2
© SpceWeather.com
"This is a 22-minute exposure with my 16-inch telescope," says Jaeger. "The comet was about 9th magnitude."

Comet C/2017 K2
© NASA/ ESA/ A. Feild/ STScI.
Artist’s concept of the orbit of Comet C/2017 K2 (PanSTARRS), on its maiden voyage into the inner part of our solar system.
"Comet K2" caused a sensation when it was discovered in 2017. At first, it appeared to be one of the biggest comets in modern history, with a nucleus as much as 160 km wide. Hubble Space Telescope observations have since downsized the comet to 18 km. That is still big (typical comet nuclei measure 1 to 3 km), but not a record setter.

The comet will make its closest approach to Earth (1.8 AU away) on July 14th, brightening to 7th or 8th magnitude. This is too dim to see with the naked eye, but an easy target for backyard telescopes. Comet K2 may be found high in the midnight sky in the constellation Ophiuchus. Resources: sky maps, 3D orbit, light curve.

More Images: from Roland Fichtl of Engelhardsberg, Germany; from José J. Chambó of Valencia, Spain; from Fritz Helmut Hemmerich of Alhama de Granada, Spain; from Alessandro Bianconi of Dolianova, Italy; from Paul Robinson in the Sierra Nevada mountains of California; from Lionel Majzik of Hakos, Khomas, Namibia