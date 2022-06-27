jordan port

Jordanian army closed area of toxic ​​gas leak in Aqaba port
The Jordanian army announced Monday the closing of the area where a toxic gas leak from a storage tank in Jordan's Aqaba port killed 10 people and injured more than 250.

The official spokesperson for the Jordanian Armed Forces said in a statement that four medical evacuation planes were moved from Marka Military Airport towards Aqaba to evacuate the injured, and a team was sent to carry out disinfection procedures at the accident site.

The statement confirmed that Prince Hashem Hospital and the field hospital in Aqaba were prepared to receive the injured, adding that medical teams from the Royal Medical Services and equipped medical teams with ambulances were sent to Aqaba Airport and Marka Airport to transport the injured.


Jordanian media reported that 12 people were killed and more than 250 injured as a result of poisonous gas leakage from a tanker in the port of Aqaba.