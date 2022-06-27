© Getty Images / NurPhoto

Sri Lanka has effectively run out of fuel, with only enough in storage to last one day, the UK's Daily Mirror reported on Monday, citing sources at the state energy company Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC).According to the report, the country now has only 1.1 thousand tons of gasoline and 7.5 thousand tons of diesel left in storage."Last week, no fuel vessels sailed to Sri Lanka because Colombo failed to make the necessary payments for the cargo," Daily Mirror sources said. The country has also been blacklisted by foreign companies because it recently defaulted on its debts and is now required to provide international bank guarantees for new orders."Two ministers are going to Russia, and I will go to Qatar tomorrow to see if we can arrange concessionary terms," Wijesekera told reporters, as cited by Al Jazeera. In May, Sri Lanka bought a 90,000-metric-ton shipment of Russian crude to restart its oil refinery.The lack of fuel supplies could result in a complete shutdown of public transport in the country this week and lead to power cuts. On Sunday Colombo extended a two-week closure of non-essential state institutions until further notice to save on fuel.