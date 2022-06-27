The rally is led by climate groups demanding that world leaders put more effort into abandoning fossil fuels, preserving biodiversity, promoting social justice and fighting hunger.Climate activists rallied on Saturday in the German city of Munich prior to the G7 summit, with local police and rally organizers having tallied between 4,000 and 6,000 participants, according to German media., as of the afternoon, while the organizers said there were 6,000, the Welt daily reported, while expecting that the number will grow in the course of the event.The rally is led by climate groupsand FridaysForFuture.G7 will hold a summit in the Bavarian castle of Schloss Elmau from Sunday to Tuesday.During the summit, European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and leaders of G7 countries, namely Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United StatesThe German G7 presidency also invited representatives of Argentina, India, Indonesia, Senegal, and South Africa to join several sessions of the summit.