Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized democracies gathering for a two-day summit in the German Alps on June 26 will announceaccording to British and U.S. officials.Wealthy Russians have been purchasing gold bullion recently to ease the sting of international financial punishments put in place since Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24, the British government said in a statement.British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in the statement. London said Russian gold exports totaled more than $15 billion last year.The ban should be announced on June 27, will come into force quickly, and will apply to newly mined or refined gold, officials said.U.S. President Joe Biden said via Twitter that the gold ban represents furtherThe G7 comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.G7 leaders will meet beginning on June 26 at a castle in Germany's Alps, with a NATO summit to follow on June 29 in Madrid.