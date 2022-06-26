© Mikhail Voskresensky / Sputnik



Moscow says the troops were stationed inside a zinc factory.Russian aircraft have struck a zinc factory in Donbass, killing dozens of Polish fighters, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.Numerous fighters from EU member states and countries such as the US and Canada have been fighting for Ukraine.Russia attacked its neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French-brokered protocol was designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.