On May 14, Emmanuel Leroy, head of the French humanitarian association Save the Children of Donbass, said that Europe and France in particular are turning into dictatorships that trample on fundamental rights and freedoms.Earlier, Leroy said that French customs confiscatedAnd if tomorrow they put me in jail for humanitarian aid, then I will just be a holy martyr in the name of a noble cause.In eight years the association Save the Children of Donbass has made eight humanitarian missions to Donbass, and the ninth was complicated by the actions of the French customs.Source: Rossa Primavera News Agency