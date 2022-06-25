© Global Look Press/Zheng Huansong

"At the end of the day, Europe will be on the losing side of this war because of the economic problems. Our recommendation would be that we should stop the sanction process. Right now, what we experience is that the more sanctions we accept, the worse shape we are in. And the Russians? Yes, it hurts them as well, but they survive. And what is even worse, they proceed in Ukraine."

"if it continues like this, according to reasonable thinking, it will end up in a bad way for Europe. We have to think about something. Negotiations, ceasefire, peace. Diplomacy. That's our solution."

Any further sanctions on Moscow would only hurt the EU economy without significantly impacting Russia, a senior aide to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told Reuters on Thursday.Balazs Orban said.The official, who is not related to Hungary's prime minister, was speaking on the sidelines of the EU summit that granted Ukraine candidate status. He argued that theon Ukraine or stop its ongoing military operation.Orban said:The strategy pursued by the EU for the past four months has yielded few results, the aide argued, adding thatThe bloc should rethink its strategy and focus on diplomatic means instead, he said.Hungary, which is heavily dependent on Russian energy and has one of the closest relationships with Moscow of the EU member states, has repeatedly warned about the potentially grim consequences of anti-Russian sanctions for the bloc.On June 10, Viktor Orban said any potential gas embargo "will ruin the whole European economy." The EU has introduced sweeping sanctions on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine. Several rounds of sanctions have featured restrictions targeting the Russian banking and finance sectors, including a freeze on Russian central bank reserves, as well as personal restrictions on Russian officials and businessmen considered close to the Kremlin. Russian banks were also disconnected from the SWIFT messaging system.In May, the EU also agreed on a partial embargo on Russian oil - a measure Hungary had opposed for weeks. Budapest was eventually among the nations given a waiver.Hungary itself has meanwhile taken a more nuanced stance on the Russian conflict with Ukraine. While opposing the use of force, it has called for negotiations instead of sanctions. In early June,