"We are proving daily that we are already a part of the European Union," Zelensky said on Monday.

For all the talk of helping Ukraine, the bloc simply can't afford to have Kiev as a member.For the European Union's leadership to recommend that the 27-member bloc votes to designate Ukraine as a candidate for eventual membership is like introducing your dodgy new fiancé to your parents, who fake-smile, knowing that the odds are low of you ever making it down the aisle as a couple.Worse, it would be like you explaining to them: "I can change/fix him!" Meanwhile, you know that he's a much less attractive partner than your previous ones with whom you failed to seal the deal.On the one hand, EU Commissioner President Ursula von der Leyen has praised the country's potential, based primarily on projection and wishful thinking:But at leastshe acknowledged that the country would have to "carry out a number of important reforms."You don't say! Perhaps not turning a blind eye to Neo-Nazis, or not folding them into the country's military, would be a start.According to the report , "Their activities challenge the legitimacy of the state, undermine its democratic institutions, and discredit the country's law enforcement agencies." bloc. So should rampant systemic graft. "Corruption could mean Ukraine loses a future peace," wrote an Atlantic Council European specialist recently in Foreign Policy magazine . Other Western experts , including those at Washington's CATO Institute, have highlighted theFrench President Emmanuel Macron, before visiting Zelensky in Kiev with his German and Italian counterparts last week, acknowledged that actual membership would take "several decades." As a consolation prize,which he calls the "EU political community." Will there be balloon animals, face painting, and cartoons on the napkins at the club meetings?So, Ukraine is definitely what you might call a "fixer upper," but Zelensky would like for everyone to know that they're already good to go.Ukraine is clearly ready right now for full EU integration! Zelensky is ready to elope in Las Vegas with an Elvis wedding!Just because Zelensky is being courted a lot right now doesn't mean that he's ultimately going to be allowed to cut to the front of the velvet rope at the Club EU.Turkey has also allowed NATO and EU countries to establish military bases inside its territory for Western wars in the Middle East and Africa. It has also saved the EU from being overwhelmed by migrants displaced by Western military interventions in Africa, by holding them in camps on the EU-Turkey border. Apparently that's still not enough for Brussels. When asked this week about Ankara's prospects of joining the bloc, von der Leyen replied that "there is no progress."The EU has cited Turkey's "human rights record" to justify its foot-dragging, and Ukraine could feasibly face the same fate. "Impunity for torture remained endemic. Gender-based violence remained widespread," noted Amnesty International , in its 2021 report on Ukraine.Of course, there's always the possibility that the EU could rush through Ukraine's membership approval, spitting in the faces of both its own declared values and standards, and in Turkey's face, too.The cost of EU enlargement has also previously been cited as a reason for the bloc not expanding faster. In other words, Germany, France, Italy and the few other net donors to the bloc simply can't afford to pay for all of the net recipients. And Ukraine would be one heck of a major cost to taxpayers in countries footing the bill.The EU really can't afford to make it official with Ukraine. So, will Brussels just keep stringing Kiev along, or take the plunge and worry about the consequences later?