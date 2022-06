A "High Level Summit" that does not fly high

Under pressure from Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz, the incumbent chair of the African Union (AU), Macky Sall, tried to gather as many heads of state from the continent as possible for a meeting with the Ukrainian president. Volodymyr Zelensky.AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, along with Macky Sall and his Congolese counterpart Denis Sassou N'Guesso, were the only ones interested in the meeting held on Monday 20 June. For the AU, organizing the meeting with Zelensky. Indeed, before and after his meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Senegalese President Macky Sall was urged by his Western counterparts to travel to kyiv to see Zelensky as well.In the end, Macky Sall simply promised to organize a high-level summit with African heads of state "who wish" to speak with the Ukrainian president.Things promised, things due. This Monday's meeting brought together Macky Sall, Denis Sassou N'Guesso, Volodymyr Zelensky... And that's it. On the interface of the call, we also see the management, and from the premises of the AU in Addis Ababa, the president of the AU Commission, Moussa Faki.Some ambassadors and ministers representing Algeria, South Africa, the DRC, Nigeria and Egypt in particular also listened to Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as the head of the Libyan Presidential Council.The symbolism is overwhelming: the other African presidents have simply boycotted the Ukrainian president. Moreover,, according to the editorialists of France24.Two initial declarations emanated from the meeting. First, the Senegalese Head of State and AU Chairperson, Macky Sall, thanked Zelensky "for his friendly address to the virtual meeting of the AU Extended Bureau".For his part, Volodymyr Zelensky declared: "Africa is in reality a hostage. He is a hostage of those who started the war against our state". The Ukrainian president reiterated his accusations for Russia, which he said would block Ukrainian grain exports.What are the relations between Volodymyr Zelensky's Ukraine and Africa?Be that as it may, this meeting between the AU and Zelensky is not without context. Since taking office in 2019, diplomacy between Ukraine and African countries has suffered a setback due to the drastic reduction in rights for foreign students in Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelensky's desire to subsequently join NATO created a dilemma forBut it is especiallyThen, at the end of last February,So if Volodymyr Zelensky comes today to beg for greater African support, he seems to neglect that the variable geometry emotion that his case provokes in