A hundred people participated Saturday in Bangui, the capital of Central African Republic, in a demonstration in support of Russia in its offensive against Ukraine, noted a journalist from AFP.The demonstrators gathered at the foot of a statue, inaugurated in late 2021 by President Faustin Archange Touadéra, representing Russian fighters protecting a woman and her children. Many waved Russian and Central African flags in the heart of the capital, near the university.But according to the UN, this was at the cost of numerous human rights violations by "mercenaries" from the Russian private security company Wagner, "massacres" and the "execution" of civilians.TheBlaise-Didacien Kossimatchi, a member of the National Galaxie platform,, a former colonial power, and the UN, told AFP.Galaxie Nationale had organized a previous demonstration in support of Russia, which brought together about 100 people on February 23 in Bangui."We have come to support Russia, which has come to bring peace to our country," said Brice Plegba, while waving Russian and Central African flags.At the end of February, France and the United States accused for the first time in the UN Security Council the "Wagner mercenaries" of having "massacred" and "executed" dozens of civilians in January. A Russian diplomat immediately denied this, accusing Paris and Washington of trying to "discredit" the Russian "specialists" present in the Central African Republic.