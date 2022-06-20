Governor Jay Inslee (D-Washington) sent an eerie letter to his supporters on Monday predicting that they are in for a summer of "blackouts, destruction, and death" over the alleged climate crisis.The email warned that heightened temperatures will "catastrophically" disrupt electrical grids nationwide, resulting in death."It's shaping up to be a deadly summer," the email reads."As the climate crisis worsens, we're facing the most extreme weather in history. While Washington state faced the wettest start to the summer in over 70 years, other states are preparing for sweltering temperatures that will catastrophically disrupt our fragile electrical grid. That means blackouts, destruction, and death. Just look at the headlines."Meyers has long warned about removing the dams from Snake River which has been a topic of discussion in the state for decades, stating that the removal of the dams would be akin to "destroying every wind turbine and solar panel in Washington.""Ensuring that our electricity grid continues to reliably provide power to Washingtonians is a priority for me as well, which is why we have multiple state agencies already working on this issue," Inslee wrote in his veto letter.