Guilt.

RESULTS:



Nearly 14% of adolescents reported a previous suicide attempt; disparities by gender identity in suicide attempts were found. Female to male adolescents reported the highest rate of attempted suicide (50.8%), followed by adolescents who identified as not exclusively male or female (41.8%), male to female adolescents (29.9%), questioning adolescents (27.9%), female adolescents (17.6%), and male adolescents (9.8%). Identifying as nonheterosexual exacerbated the risk for all adolescents except for those who did not exclusively identify as male or female (ie, nonbinary).



Source.

Bigot!

The month of the rainbow cult is hitting its midway point, and those of us who tired of this sad charade many years ago still have nowhere to escape. The symbols and hairy asses are jiggling everywhere. Pride is shaking down the down-trodden masses incapable of drawing any moral lines, unable to have their own pride, perhaps confused by theThe events are in every city, town, village, and public library across the west. Each event is advertised as "Fun For the Whole Family", "All Ages Affair", and "Sacrifice Your Children On Our Glittered Altars". The bare asses of grotesque men flash in children's faces at the many parades, as if it's another day in the park, another family picnic, or a trip to the county fair. Why waste money on cotton candy and Ferris Wheels when you can have twerking glittered trannies thrust their mangled bits mere feet from young children? Why give them fun, when they can be sacrificed for their parent's twisted insecurities and virtue-seeking neurosis?Pfizer and soon Moderna will claim their share of little ones while making a few million more walking time bombs of health consequences thanks to their "parents of the year". Infertility, sudden death, drooping faces only physiognomically capable of half the joy and laughter of pureblood children.The intentional destruction of western civilization has one potent fuel that onboards the consent of millions:Guilt fuels the desire to appear virtuous in the weak and confused mind adept at conflating tolerance with progress and progress as inherently good.Guilt can open borders, inducing millions to cheer on their own national destruction. It can push parents to throw their children into the Big Pharma and Big Groomer calderas for a noble sacrifice that will ensure a bountiful autumn harvest of smug emotions.The appearance of virtue and adherence to cultish dogmas keep the guilt at bay. Guilt comes from baseless accusations. Racist! Bigot! Anti-Vaxxer!All the cults of western destruction are simply separate units of a larger whole, like different elements of the periodic table all merging into one toxic stew of debasement, defiling, destabilization, derangement, disgust, and depopulation.Tradition and stability are the enemies of progress. Guilt becomes the wrecking ball to their foundations for the daring conquest of new frontiers of "progress".Less sanity, social cohesion, and especially fewer people. More confusion and mental illness driven by boundless amounts of guilt will ensure that plummeting desires for procreation and satisfying biological imperatives are upended resulting in millions of suicides.Supporting "transitions" from mental stability to confusion, regret and suicide are to be applauded. There's pride to be massaged in the name of progress, and those who refuse to ally with either will be targets of wrath by the mentally deranged destabilizers.What's the matter Mom, don't you want to bring your kids to the "pride" parade?Progress has a lot in common with the newest members of the rainbow clan. Anything can be dressed up as progress and claim to be something it's not.All the rainbows in this performative world and others unseen throughout all the multiverse cannot bring joy to these people. Not until they have converted everyone or labeled them bigots.They're confused already, and want to spread that confusion as a virus to all of society in a way not unlike the mafia would to get what it wants. The social extortion of rainbow celebrations has manifested into rituals of sacrifice and institutional devotion. You are either an ally of the rainbow cult, or you're a bigot. There can be no latitude.Your corporate logo has no rainbow, bigots!Your state house has no "pride" flag, bigots!Your consulates, embassies, schools, government buildings, and hospitals, are all without the precious symbols of devotion and submission that tell us we're becoming more powerful than ever.What gives, bigots!?Woke Inc. has its corporate logos in full rainbow attire on all attention networks, except those in parts of the world that won't tolerate the performative cult symbols. Parts of the world are still capable of securing their own pride from defilement by drawing moral lines and making sure they don't get crossed, no matter how bright the wigs or glittered the dresses.These are mostly black and brown civilizations, to use a term favored by "progress", and they are all exempt from the screams of "Bigot!". They are free in these parts of the world to televise skyscraper tranny tossing competitions that will be met by the rainbow cult with curious silence.On the oppression rainbow indictment matrix accusations of Racism and Islamophobia trump "Bigot!" or "Homophobe!". These civilizations cannot be extorted through guilt, lest the exhorters are willing to face their own accusations to sprinkle on their own mountains of guilt.And they are not.One rainbow standard for the weak and submissive west.Another for all the rest.And their own companies refuse to play the rainbow virtue extortion games.Japan has boundaries. Japanese culture matters, and it's already dwindling with its population sagging so low below replacement birth rates. The nation has enough young suicides, it doesn't need any more on puberty blockers contemplating permanent disfiguring surgery. This is or was a culture of honor. Homosexuality exists everywhere, yes, and it always will, but there is no honor in psychologically abusing children for sexual and political aims. Only a self-immolating civilization would permit such cruelty, promote it to children and then sing its praises as "progress". There's a difference between encouraging malleable young individuals to be their "authentic selves" and then showing them exactly what that "authenticity" should look like on the laps of bearded "women".But they'll never stop now with so much momentum and capital and power on their side. And they do it because it's working. The west is the perfect soft setting for guilt-laden extortion tactics that promises self-worth for child sacrifice. Children are the perfect vassals who can then be used to extort parents. Confuse a child sexually and get them to identify as one of the stripes of the cult symbol, even if they have no clue what that "identity" means, and come out to their parents as their new "authentic" selves, and the parents are forced into a rainbow corner.What's the matter, mom and dad? Don't you love your authentic child?!Bigots! Homophobes! Transphobes!The indoctrination of fertile minds desperate for any seeds of guidance is being sowed with bearded rainbow seeds of hairy-assed men reading at public libraries, 72 genders, 24 sexes, 11 non-binaries, and a partridge in a pear tree and told to water them, watch them grow, and "authentically" choose one of them with tremendous unending amounts of pride.Soon there will be no months without rainbow cult pride symbols, shakedowns, grooming, or signaling. In time every month of the calendar year will be a "pride" month because all the guilt in all the weak liberal hearts will be absorbed, subsumed, and sacrificed for this deviant machine to churn the bigoted heretics to the fringes of society in the name of progress. There will be nobody left to procreate, to nurture families, children, society, or whatever is good and noble worth keeping about western civilization because to quote Bill Maher in a rare critical-of-the-mentally-ill-left episode of his show Real Time:"If we follow this trajectory, we will all be gay in 2054."