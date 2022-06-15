© AP/Oleksandr Ratushniak



"Russians fight poorly in the cities. In the cities, it is possible to maneuver, and find cover, and you minimize losses; you can resist a longer time and inflict significant casualties on the Russians."

"If you think we should lose, just tell us directly: 'We want you to lose'. Then we will understand why you give us weapons at this level."

"A problem is a problem. There is reluctance of the elite, for example, the French, to make this a top topic for themselves. They are hiding from the war."

Taking up positions in cities is the Ukrainian military's calculated tactic to minimize their own losses and maximize those of Russian forces, a top adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed.In an interview with the New York Times published on Tuesday, Uktrainian officialargued that thePodolyak added that combat in an urban environment is where the infantry stands a chance. And since Russian forces have far more artillery, Ukrainian troops have to resort to this strategy, according to the presidential adviser. As an example, he referenced the city of Severodonetsk in the Lugansk region, where heavy street fighting has been taking place for several days now.The official noted that thedue to a dearth of heavy weapons. Zelensky's aide said that the apparent reluctance of Western leaders to provide Kiev with an adequate number of big guns was partly to blame. Podolyak said:The official complained that some of Kiev's Western backers lacked a sense of urgency despite the Ukrainian army being seriously outgunned in Donbass.Podolyak also became the first Ukrainian official to outline the total number of each type of heavy weaponry Kiev thinks it would need to achieve parity with Russian forces on the eastern front:While the US has supplied around 100 howitzers and several dozen self-propelled artillery guns to Ukraine, and pledged this month, along with the UK, to ship several multiple-launch rocket systems, this still falls far short of the Ukrainian military's needs, Podolyak warned.According to the official's estimates,Podolyak went on to stress that any cease-fire calling for territorial concessions on the part of Ukraine would lead to a "permanent war" as Moscow would encroach further on Ukrainian territory down the road.Zelensky's adviser suggested that elites in some Western countries were unwilling to acknowledge that their previous attempts at establishing friendly relations with Russia were misguided. On top of that, a lot of the leaders in Western Europe would still love to restore pre-war business ties with Moscow and were susceptible to a pro-Russia lobby, Podolyak claimed. He said:Talking about an outcome of the conflict that Ukraine would see as a victory, Zelensky's aide said thataccording to Podolyak.He explained that a period of political turmoil in Russia would give UkraineTo make this all come true, however, Kiev needs substantially more heavy weapons than it is currently receiving from its Western allies, Podolyak stressed.