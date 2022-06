© AP/Olivier Matthys



"Peace is possible. The only question is what price are you willing to pay for peace? How much territory, how much independence, how much sovereignty...are you willing to sacrifice for peace?"

"We understand that it is very difficult for Ukraine after all this fighting to give up their land. But seeing that Russia would lose all its holdings is not at this point foreseeable. Gaining peace is absolutely difficult."

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday that the US-led bloc aims to strengthen Ukraine's position at the negotiating table, but added that any peace deal would involve compromises, including on territory.Stoltenberg was speaking at the Kultaranta Talks in Finland, following a meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto. While the NATO chief insisted thatHe said:Stoltenberg did not suggest what terms Ukraine should accept, saying that "it's for those who are paying the highest price to make that judgment," while NATO and the West continue supplying arms to the Ukrainians towhen a settlement is eventually negotiated.The secretary general did not directly endorse the ceding of Ukrainian territory, but he did bring up the example of Finland, which gave up Karelia to the Soviet Union as part of a peace deal during the Second World War. Stoltenberg described the Finnish-Soviet settlement asStoltenberg's statement comes amid growing sentiment thatWhile US and British officials publicly insist that Ukraine "can win" its war with Russia, a recent CNN report suggests thatUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has also claimed that unnamed foreign parties have been trying to "push us a little" toward a deal, as the public in countries backing Ukraine grows "war weary."in exchange for an end to hostilities, as former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger suggested last month he should do.Kissinger proposed in May that Ukraine accept a return to themeaning it wouldCrimea has been a part of Russia since 2014, while Moscow recognized the independence of Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics several days before its military operation began in February.with the president periodically expressing interest in negotiating a settlement with Russia, only for his officials, the US State Department , or Zelensky himself, to express the opposite sentiment shortly afterwards. After announcing his willingness to enter negotiations late last month, Zelensky came out several days later and told his citizens thatNiinisto, during the discussion with Stoltenberg on Sunday, said: