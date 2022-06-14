© REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina



Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been abruptly transferred from the prison where, nearly two years since he was poisoned with what the West said was a nerve agent.Navalny, by far Russia's most prominent opposition leader, casts President Vladimir Putin's Russia as a dystopian state run by thieves and criminals where wrong is cast as right and judges are in fact representatives of a doomed elite.Navalny's top aide informed about the transfer on the Telegram app on Tuesday.Just last month, Navalny lambasted Putin via video link in a Russian court, casting the Kremlin chief as a madman who started a "stupid war" that was butchering the innocent people of both Ukraine and Russia.according to Navalny's chief of staff Leonid Volkov."Where Alexei is now, and which colony he is being taken to, we don't know," Volkov said in a statement on Telegram.Navalny's spokeswoman said therenear Vladimir, about 250 km (155 miles) east of Moscow.Russia's prison service could not be reached for immediate comment."The problem with his transfer to another colony is not only that the high-security colony is much scarier: it is more that we don't know where Alexei is," his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said."He is one-to-one with the system that has already tried to kill him."He earned admiration from the disparate Russian opposition for voluntarily returning to Russia in 2021 from Germany where he underwent treatment for what Western laboratory tests showed was an attempt to poison him with a nerve agent in Siberia.On his return. Russia denies Navalny's claims that Russia's secret police poisoned him with Novichok.. The opposition leader says the charges against him are fabricated and aimed at thwarting his political ambitions.Navalny's political network has been largely dismantled since his jailing, having been banned as an "extremist" organisation. Senior aides and organisers have either been jailed or forced into exile.