The key question remains when global supply chain congestion will ease worldwide. That's a difficult question to answer, though the head of DHL's freight-forwarding unit sheds color on when he believes bottlenecks will abate."It's going to ease in 2023, but it's not going to go back to 2019," DHL Global Forwarding, Freight Chief Executive Officer Tim Scharwath told Bloomberg Scharwath said.Supply chains between China and US West and East Coast have been easing since China's ZERO Covid policy locked down Shanghai earlier this year. ButDHL's Scharwath expanded on the Shanghai situation and how the manufacturing hub is "smart to open up slowly to make sure that this clog goes out piece by piece and bit by bit to get the flow running."Besides Goldman, California port leaders and the National Retail Federation are anticipating a surge in imports in the coming months. To Scharwath's point:DHL's freight chief also saidin other parts of the supply chain," he said. "Five years ago, the Korea situation wouldn't have had an impact. Now it has.".. and how to unclog global supply chains? One way is for the Federal Reserve to aggressively tighten interest rates and throw the largest economy in the world into a recession next year.