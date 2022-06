© Twitter / ImageSatIntl

Russia has protested the "vicious" Israeli strike, as Syria confirms the suspension of airport operationsThe Syrian authorities said on Friday that Damascus International Airport had temporarily suspended operations due to "technical disruptions," just hours after a massive airstrike blamed on Israel. SAll flights have been suspended for at least 48 hours and some traffic is being rerouted through Aleppo, AFP reported, citing an airport employee who wished to remain anonymous.Russia confirmed that the airport suffered "serious damage," and that Syrian officials told Moscow repairing the damaged runways may take "significant time."While Israel has not officially commented on the attack, satellite company ImageSat International (ISI) published photos of the destruction and said that Friday's strike "disabled the entire airport until repair."The missiles came from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights shortly after 4am local time on Friday, and most of them were shot down by air defenses, Syria media said. The attack "resulted in the injury of a civilian and the infliction of some material losses," according to one official.Israel has repeatedly targeted Syria with missiles, usually fired from the occupied Golan Heights or from Lebanese airspace, wary of air defense systems provided by Russia to Damascus. On the rare occasions that Israel has acknowledged the attacks, its government said it was exercising preemptive self-defense against the Iranian presence in Syria.Tehran has offered military aid to Damascus in recent years against both Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) terrorists and other jihadist militants. Israel claims Iran is using civilian flights to Syria to smuggle weapons and missile parts to Hezbollah in Lebanon.Syria has repeatedly protested the "Israeli aggression," to no avail. On Friday, Moscow sent another warning to Tel Aviv.