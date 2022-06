© Illustration: Craig Stephens

The third pillar is

to intensify military action on all fronts.

Joe Biden arrives in South Korea for a tour of Asia to strengthen US ties in the Indo-Pacific

Senior Colonel Zhao Xiaozhuo is a senior fellow at the Academy of Military Sciences, People's Liberation Army, China

Complex changes are taking place in the sphere of international security. Civil unrest in Africa and regional hotspot issues in the Middle East are emerging one after another, while the Russia-Ukraine war puts Europe in the eye of the storm, even if a mere few months ago, many thought war was far away from Europe.In comparison, the Asia-Pacific - despite some uncertainties - has maintained overall peace and stability, with development and cooperation remaining the primary focus.However, in the context of accelerating tensions among major powers and lack of strategic mutual trust, many are worried how long this peace and stability, and the upbeat momentum conducive to development, can last.The Shangri-La Dialogue will be held in Singapore this weekend, returning after three years, and the issue of how to maintain peace and security in the Asia-Pacific will be back in the spotlight. Both the Chinese defence minister and US defence secretary will attend the meeting, which is bound to attract high-level attention.US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to deliver a major speech on US defence policy in the Indo-Pacific, while Chinese State Councillor and Minister of National Defence General Wei Fenghe will speak on China's vision for regional order in the Asia-Pacific.We have recently seen many developments on the Indo-Pacific strategy from the Biden administration. On February 12, the White House issued its long-awaited Indo-Pacific strategy . Further announcements - the "US-ROK Leaders' Joint Statement", "US-Japan Joint Leaders' Statement" and "Quad Joint Leaders' statement" - were made during President Joe Biden's visit to Northeast Asia from May 21 to 24.On May 26, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a speech at George Washington University, outlining the administration's approach to China.Though still in the process of formation, the strategy already has a clear structure. WithThe first is to strengthen alliances. On the foundation of itsThe second is to promote, the IPEF disregards the region's two existing frameworks, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership ( RCEP ) and Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership ( CPTPP ).This combination. While safeguarding the security benefits of a small bloc, military alliances create unnecessary rivalry and risk stoking division, confrontation or even conflict.Meanwhile, the IPEF is in essence a form of protectionism.Fanning the flame of security hotspot issues can be viewed as openly creating conflict, aggravating regional tensions and clouding the region's development with heavy security burdens.After all,which applies obsolete perceptions to today's prosperous Asia-Pacific. Yet the two world wars and Cold War of the 20th century are proof that confrontation and conflict can only lead to disaster, and a bright future is always driven by win-win cooperation.Distinctly different from the outdated mentality of the US Indo-Pacific strategy, China has put forward a series of proposals full of Chinese wisdom, with the future of all humanity and current development trends in mind.For example,has proposed to build a "community with a shared future for mankind", an initiative that encourages states to respond to the call of the time, treat each other as equals and engage in consultation and mutual understanding, instead of resorting to exclusive alliances and confrontation. It lays a path for building an inclusive and constructive partnership thatAs of April, over 200 belt and road cooperation documents have been signed between China and 149 countries and 32 international organisations.The Global Security Initiative that China advocates outlines six commitments: to the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security; to respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries; to abiding by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter; to taking the legitimate security concerns of all countries seriously; to peacefully resolving differences and disputes between countries through dialogue and consultation; and to maintaining security in both traditional and non-traditional domains.These new ideas represent China's meaningful efforts to explore an approach to promote the progress of human civilisation. They are more relevant than ever in light of the deep and complex changes in international security.Now the Asia-Pacific is standing at a crossroads. The choice between a zero-sum game and win-win cooperation can lead the region down completely different roads, towards very different prospects., there is reason to believe that all regional countries can make the right choice.