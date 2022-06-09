China and Russia sought to explain Wednesday their vetoes on a new Security Council resolution that would have tightened sanctions on North Korea for its repeated ballistic missile tests.under newly-adopted rules and questioned the viability of sanctions to affect change."The peninsula situation has developed to what it is today primarilyZhang Jun told the General Assembly, referring to North Korea."To fundamentally resolve the peninsula issue. Sanctions are a means to an end, not an end in themselves," he added.Anna Evstigneeva,China and Russia vetoed the new Security Council action on May 26, even as all ofamid Pyongyang's continued ballistic missile launches, which run afoul of existing council resolutions.The voteintercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). Last weekend, it carried out its largest test to date, launching eight missiles into the Sea of Japan.The sanctions envisioned in the defunct draft text would have targeted North Korea's tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes as well as mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation.It warned of "further significant measures in the event of a further DPRK intercontinental ballistic missile launch or any other launch contributing to the development of a ballistic missile system or technology capable of such ranges or nuclear test."