Japan, NATO step up ties

Russia's foreign ministry has said it is suspending an agreement with Japan that allowed Japanese fishermen to fish near the disputed Southern Kuril islands , accusing Tokyo of failing to make payments required under the deal."In the current situation,Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Tuesday.Called the Kurils by Russia and the Northern Territories by Japan,Moscow regards the strategic archipelago - which separates the Sea of Okhotsk and Pacific Ocean - as its own, while Tokyo says the four islands belong to Japan and were seized by the Soviet army in the final days of the war.In October, Japan's new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, said that Japan's sovereignty extends to the four islands: Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai, which lie at their closest point just a few kilometres off the north coast of Hokkaido, the northernmost of Japan's main islands.The Kremlin denounced that claim Moscow's announced suspension of the fishing agreementamid shared concerns that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is causing a deterioration of the security environment in Europe and Asia., including freezing the assets of Russian officials and billionaires, restricting trade and investment, and providing support for Ukraine, following Moscow's invasion in February.In May, Prime Minister Kishida said Japan will ban Russian crude oil imports "in principle" and had already announced phasing out Russian coal imports.Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said at the beginning of his meeting with NATO Military Committee Chief Rob Bauer on Tuesday that Japan hoped to strengthen ties with European countries and welcomes NATO's expanded involvement in the Indo-Pacific region."The security of Europe and Asia are closely intertwined, especially now with the international community facing serious challenges," Kishi said.Bauer's visit to Tokyo comes as Japan's Maritime Self-Defence Force is participating in NATO naval exercises in the Mediterranean Sea.Also on Tuesday,Japan's Ministry of Defence announced.The four islands at the centre of the dispute between Moscow and Tokyo are located to the southeast of the Russian island of Sakhalin and are administratively part of the same region.based in Vladivostok, as the strait between the islands of Kunashir and Iturup does not freeze over in winter.Russia has military bases on the archipelago and has deployed missile systems on the islands.With a population of approximately 20,000 people,