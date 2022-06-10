Q&A: What is the mysterious global hepatitis outbreak and what is behind it?



What is hepatitis?



Hepatitis is inflammation of the liver that is usually caused by a viral infection or liver damage from drinking alcohol.



Some cases resolve themselves, with no ongoing issues, but a fraction can be deadly, forcing patients to need liver transplants to survive.



What are the symptoms?



People who have hepatitis generally have fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-colored stools and joint pain.



They may also suffer from jaundice — when the skin and whites of the eyes turn yellow.



Why are experts concerned?



Hepatitis is usually rare in children, but experts have already spotted more cases in the current outbreak than they would normally expect in a year.



Cases are of an 'unknown origin' and are also severe, according to the World Health Organization.



What are the top theories?



Weakened immunity



British experts tasked with investigating the spate of illnesses believe the endless cycle of lockdowns may have played a contributing role.



Restrictions may have weakened children's immunity because of reduced social mixing, leaving them at heightened risk of adenovirus.



This means even 'normal' adenovirus could be causing the severe outcomes, because children are not responding to it how they did in the past.



Adenovirus mutation



Other scientists said it may have been the adenovirus that has acquired 'unusual mutations'.



This would mean it could be more transmissible or better able to get around children's natural immunity.

