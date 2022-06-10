. But of the 36 pregnant women whose outcomes were followed -

28 lost their babies.

"Larger studies are needed to increase our understanding of transfer of PEG into human milk, and potential effects after ingestion by the infant. Although expert consensus states there is minimal or no potential risk for the infant from maternal COVID-19 vaccination(20,21), the minor symptoms that were reported (sleep changes and gastrointestinal symptoms) could be further investigated in future studies to determine if they are related to vaccination."

I must conclude that we are looking into an abyss of evil not seen since 1945.