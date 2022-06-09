© CPUSA



Dear Mr Smith,



I do hope you are well. I've more thoughts for you to post if you feel so inclined. I've been reading more on on the current iterations of Marxism and it has me stirred up!



So I've been digging into the origins of our current socialist problems and have come across one of the reasons (or perhaps THE reason) that riots, violence, destruction, and general terrible behaviour from the American 'New Left' often goes unpunished, unnoticed, or unreported. Although I have always been convinced that key people in the west (in media, tech, and most importantly government) have an allegiance to the Marxist faith, it was not until recently that I discovered this interesting idea from socialist literature.



It goes without saying that in order to understand our current socialist problem,as I've written to you a number of times before. It is a school of thought that emerged out of the Frankfurt School in the 1930s. To cut a long story short,Despite its name, it is not a 'theory', but rather praxis, since it must be implemented physically in order to make sense.Many people contributed to its creation, but names of importance includeInitially inspired byand, the idea of Critical Theory was an attempt at reorienting Marxism into something which could be applied to modern society where classical 'vulgar' Marxism had fallen short. In 1933 - as the Nazis seized power - the Frankfurt School was shut down, and the thinkers relocated the America. This is important to understand, asThis was a crucial moment, as it has impacted modern Marxism (neo-Marxism) ever since. In 1947, Hockheimer published 'Dialectic of Enlightenment'. He now believed - as did his contemporaries - thatThus, the theory was changed to include the belief that capitalism WILL lead to fascism, unless it is directed into revolution, destroying the existing society and creating a socialist system. In this way, Critical Theory - unlike Classical Marxism - is 'under the pressure of time', if you like, since it is paranoid by an abstract and unfounded belief that Nazis and Fascists will soon take power unless stopped.With that understanding, I should also point out that following Hockheimer's book, Marcuse would then add another element to Critical Theory;Therefor, it is useless to think about the 'utopia' in specifics, plan for the utopia, or even need to comprehend why you are in revolt. All that matters - by Marcuse's logic - is understanding that you must throw off you chains and destroy the oppressive society.In my opinion, this ridiculous notion holds no weight, but is useful in hiding the fact that Marcuse - like practically all other socialist thinkers - had no idea what they would do if the revolution actually occurred. It was a smart way of hiding the reality of the inevitable dictatorship.Marcuse admitted that capitalism works, and works so well that no one is stupid enough to revolt against it. He admitted that a new method must be used to organise the revolutionary class. This included raising(since a class consciousness would no longer work; the working class had a great standard of living), which ultimately means to 'critique' society according to Marcuse's rules. Marcuse viewed practically everything negatively, as he believed every element of western culture propagated the oppressive system. Thus,This includes such absurdities as the belief that happiness is 'false', made to keep you subservient to the materialist commodity-based capitalist system. It couldn't get more Orwellian.Marcuse also attempted tointo his work, in an attempt to create a 'biological' precondition to revolution. This includes the belief that 'Eros' is repressed under current society by frameworks such as morality and social acceptability, and these things must be broken off. If it sounds similar to post-structuralist Postmodern ideas, that's because it is; Critical Theory would slowly morph with it, in an attempt to use post-modern views on subjectivity as justification for the overturning of society. Many postmodern thinkers were Marxists to begin with, so this was somewhat inevitable.The Critical Theorists knew that people would fight back against the advances of their ideology. To justify this, Marcuse elaborated on the idea of. Since - by his logic - the revolutionary class was fighting against the hypothetical 'fascists' and thus for the betterment of mankind, any use of force or suppression was justified. In contrast, anything from the 'right' (which mean anything not inline with his radical leftist ideals) is evidence of fascism, or at least a sign that people - particularly conservatives - were holding on to the 'existing system'. In this manner any move by 'the right' to fight back, or even defend themselves is condemned.more than radical right wing extremism, since conservatism holds onto the existing societies core elements. They ultimately dislike them because they do not want to destroy the world. Marcuse calls for "censorship, even pre-censorship" and the banning of "words and images that feed this consciousness". That is to say, Marcuse calls forThe hope of the Critical Theorists - and more broadly most neo-Marxists - was thatThis is the so called "slow march through the institutions" initially originating from Italian Marxist Antonio Gramsci, who believed that educators and policy makers must be subverted so that the system collapses in on itself.This belief has actually manifested itself in reality before, and it occurs more often than one may think.Critical Race Theory and Whiteness Studies (both offshoots of Critical Theory) were forced into various educational institutions. Equity policies and quotas were enacted in the employment process. The media, the corporate world, and the government ignored or justified these assaults on the west, and those who disagreed were labelled as racist, sexist, etc. etc.We need only look to Mao Tse-tung and his murderous Cultural Revolution to see just what such a 'critical consciousness' would look like on a grand scale. Although it is uncertain as to how much Mao was influenced by Critical Theory, he achieved what Marcuse had envisioned, and on a tremendous scale.Perhaps the most relevant and graphic - given its recent 33rd year anniversary - is thein China. The brutal repression (through killing and arrests) of Chinese students advocating for freedom and liberty came just over a decade after Mao's Cultural Revolution. Despite the fact that both were primarily student movements, the key difference was ideology. Just as Marcuse had envisioned, any idea (such as liberty and freedom from communism) would be violently destroyed and wiped from memory. By Marcuse's logic, Mao's revolution and the violence that went along with it was 'acceptable', since its revolutionary nature 'stopped' fascism from arising by destroying the previous society.and therefor must be repressed forcefully to stop the reemergence of freedom, opening the supposed doors to 'fascism'.The Tienanmen Square massacre is a bleak reminder of what happens once the Marxist idea has taken a hold of society. America seems to be on the same track, despite peoples best efforts to convince themselves that everything is OK. Unlike China, Russia, Eastern Europe, South America, and so forth, the United States and western Europe (particularly France) has not suffered in the past under a communist dictatorship, and thus has no real understanding of just how bad it could get. Hence, they are particularly open to these so called 'intellectual endeavours' such as studying Marxism and Postmodern thought in college.Ultimately, I believe these ideas are 'unnatural'. Not just in an abstract sense, but in a literal and observable sense.As Soviet-era dissident Igor Shafarevich highlighted in his study of socialist ideas across human history,- no matter the time period or people group -Likewise, he points out that -Sorry Mr Smith, this was a bit longer than I expected, but nevertheless I feel that it was necessary to express a few key ideas that give us more clarity for what is happening today. I will finish up by saying that. I believe an overwhelming majority of people will reject these socialist ideas, but first they must be made aware of them. We need to keep speaking, writing, debating - keeping the dialogue alive in the town square, so to speak.Giving into their demands will not make it easier, since their demand will never end until the current society is completely and absolutely destroyed. Standing against these ideologies is not 'wrong', it is necessary.Sincerely yours,O'Brien