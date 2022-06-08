Two top executives of the Russian social media giant VK have died while traveling in a desolate part of northern Russia, the company confirmed on Tuesday.First Deputy Director General Vladimir Gabrielyan and Procurement Director Sergey Merzlyakov were killed in an accident in the Yamalo-Nenets autonomous region, according to a statement. VK said it was mourning the loss of the officers with their friends and family.Earlier in the day, local sources had reportedThe incident happened on the Kanin Peninsula, a large mass of land in the Russian Arctic located between the White Sea and the Barents Sea. The group of distressed survivors were rescued by residents of Shoyna, a small community on the western coast of the peninsula.The Investigative Committee said it will look into the circumstances of the deaths.VK is a large Russian tech company, which owns the eponymous social network among other digital assets.