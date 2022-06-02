© Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images



"How can Turkey approve of Swedish, and Finnish NATO bids, given that terror affiliates freely roam, hold rallies there?"

Finland and Sweden aren't the only countries in Europe that support terrorists, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has claimed during an address to parliament on Wednesday.of aiding organizations that are deemed by Ankara to be terrorists, such as the, which is suspected of attempting a coup in Turkey in 2016.Commenting on the possibility of Finland and Sweden joining NATO, Erdogan stated that the bloc is "a security organization, not a support for terrorist organizations," adding that there are other NATO members guilty of aiding extremists.said Erdogan, apparently referring to the recent PKK 'Long March' demonstrations that have been taking place in those countries.Yesterday, Turkey's Foreign Ministry officially summoned the ambassadors from Germany and France to hand them a note of protest for allowing the PKK's unhindered activity in their countries.Erdogan added that Ankara has still not received any indication or any written guarantee from the two Nordic countries that they will fulfill any of Turkey's demands.He also accused the two countries of trying toErdogan insisted that these countries were only fooling themselves.Finland and Sweden both decided to break with their history of neutrality on May 15, citing Russia's military offensive against Ukraine as motivation for them to join NATO. Their membership bids were welcomed by Washington and its European NATO allies, however, Turkey and Croatia have threatened to obstruct the applications unless their national security concerns are addressed.Ankara has demanded that both Sweden and Finland immediately cease support for what it describes as an anti-Turkish terrorist organization, and extradite their members to face trial. It also demands the lifting of sanctions that the two Nordic countries have imposed on it.President Erdogan has insisted thatOn Sunday, he even stated that as long as he is the president of Turkey, he will never allow a nation supporting terrorism to joint NATO.