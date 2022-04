Divided Europe

European and Nato unanimity on Russian sanctions is, likewise, more fiction than reality.

French Election Threat

Scott Ritter is a former US Marine Corps intelligence officer whose service over a 20-plus-year career included tours of duty in the former Soviet Union implementing arms control agreements, serving on the staff of US Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf during the Gulf War and later as a chief weapons inspector with the UN in Iraq from 1991-98. The views expressed in this article are those of the author.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has prompted Finland and Sweden, two long-standing neutral nations, to actively consider joining Nato. But a further expansion of Nato could only stoke Russia's concerns about its national security — concerns that underpinned the Ukraine crisis.The Russian reaction has been strongly negative, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov warning that Russia would have to "rebalance the situation" with its own measures were Sweden and Finland to join Nato, and foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warning of "military and political consequences."This treaty expired in 1992, but a new treaty maintained Finland's neutral status. Russia's security concerns have not dissipated and it would see Finland's membership in Nato as an existential threat to its national security interests.A key question is whether Finland is in an economic position to survive the expected break in relations with Russia that any bid to join Nato would bring.However, Finland is moving to lessen, and eventually eliminate, this dependence. Finnish oil company Neste says it will have replaced 85% of Russian oil imports by the end of this month. It is signing no new oil contracts, and existing contracts expire at year's end. Finland also plans to replace Russian gas by the autumn. It currently imports 65% of its natural gas from Russia, representing 6% of its energy overall. The Finnish Energy Industry Association says it can readily replace Russian nuclear fuel, and an emphasis on green energy has Finland actively moving to eliminate coal — so replacing Russian coal is not seen as problematic either.Russia's history with Finland is complex, dating back to Czarist times. A Finnish decision to join Nato risks replaying the scenario that prompted Russia's military intervention in Ukraine. Moscow would view any resulting crisis in the context of the US-Nato relationship, rather than as a question of Finnish sovereignty. Likewise, any Russian military-technical response, as with Ukraine , would be influenced by Russia's overarching demands for a new European security framework.Nato members Turkey and Hungary are reluctant to participate, and Bulgaria, Slovakia, Italy and the Netherlands are hesitant about sanctioning Russian energy.Likewise, Nato and European unity have proven to be stronger on paper than in reality.Turkey takes the view that Nato is responsible for the conflict in Ukraine, while simultaneously condemning Russia for its invasion. Turkey has long had differences with Nato and Europe over issues including Syria, its purchase of Russian S-400 missiles and territorial claims in the eastern Mediterranean.Bulgaria is deeply divided politically over how to react to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, leading the country to condemn the Russian action while opposing the imposition of economic sanctions. The government risks collapse as a result of these divisions.But the biggest potential split for Nato unity lies in France, which on Apr. 24 will choose between incumbent President Emmanuel Macron and his right-wing challenger Marine Le Pen. While Macron got 28% of the vote to Le Pen's 23% in the first round, the final vote is expected to be close.Faced with the Nato's impotence, disunity and fracturing, one must wonder at the wisdom of Finland and Sweden joining at this juncture. While the Russian invasion of Ukraine has clearly made these two neutral nations feel less secure, the alliance's lack of preparedness to deal with Russia's actions in Ukraine might give them pause.