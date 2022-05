A Portland area homeless village is permanently closing in June, and the non-profit operating the site blamed the decision onNews of the homeless village's closure in the Old Town neighborhood of the city, located at the intersection of Northwest Broadway and Glisan Street, comes a month after a group of workers at the non-profit All Good Northwest which operates the site, sent a letter to the director of the nonprofit, Andy Goebel and other directors, announcing their intent to form a union.Due to an increasing number of violent and threatening incidents at Multnomah County health facilities, including McCoy, health care workers are scared to come to work. According to internal county documents obtained by the Willamette Week , one employee even told county officials, "I live alone; no one would know if I didn't make it back."There was even a drive-by shooting in February which specifically targeted the village. A letter sent to All Good Northwest's leadership dated April 22 and signed by 14 of 35 eligible workers referred to forgotten promises, lack of support and lack of clear protocols despite chaos and violence.News of the village's closure throws into doubt the dozen other existing and planned sanctioned homeless villages in the region, as well as confidence in the local services provider, as All Good Northwest has not provided support to manage the challenges.All Good Northwest was approved by local officials in April to manage a new village in the Multnomah Village neighborhood of Southwest Portland and currently manages the Old Town, BIPOC and Queer Affinity "alternative shelter" villages under a $12 million Joint Office of Homeless Services contract. All Good Northwest's contract to manage the sites was due to expire in August 2024, but a new contract is expected for the fiscal year beginning in July.Sarah Thompson, organizing program manager at the Association of Federal, State, County and Municipal Employees Council 75, which represents nearly 2,000 behavioral health workers in Oregon, told the outlet "It's hard to say what's intentional and what's just incompetence, but it feels like where to house the houseless is a problem nobody wants to solve."